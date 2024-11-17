Trial begins Monday in Fergus Falls, Minn., in case of Indian migrant family who froze to death at border

Though the brief did not name the witness, it appears to refer to the case of Rajinder Pal Singh, who pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Seattle to conspiracy to transport and harbor certain aliens for profit and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He admitted that he received $500,000 as a key member of a smuggling ring that brought hundreds of Indian nationals from Canada into Washington and then to locations in the Midwest and beyond between 2018 and 2022.