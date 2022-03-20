Two people were injured in a shooting near George Floyd Square Saturday night, including one who had "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Minneapolis police received multiple 911 calls and notifications on their ShotSpotter system alerting them to possible gunfire in the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found a man with severe and possibly life-threatening injuries, said officer Garrett Parten, a spokesperson for Minneapolis police. Paramedics took that man to the hospital.

Parten said police later learned that another man believed to be "related to" the shooting had arrived at Hennepin Healthcare "with apparent gunshot wounds." Police said late Saturday that they didn't yet have information about the extent of his injuries.

Parten said early reports indicate that "an interaction" between people in two cars "escalated into gunfire" and "shots were fired from both vehicles."

"MPD is investigating to determine the nature of the interaction, who was involved, and exactly what transpired," Parten said.

Police didn't immediately release the precise location of the shooting. Parten said it was reported on Chicago Avenue, between 37th and 38th streets.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago — commonly referred to as George Floyd Square — contains memorials for Floyd, whose death there in 2020 prompted a global conversation on policing.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pinning his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes, has since been convicted of murder. Three other former officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — were convicted last month of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to stop Chauvin from using the excessive force that killed him.

This story is developing and will be updated.