As the months wore on through fall and a frigid winter, a small group of activists continued to guard blockades of concrete barricades, iron barriers known as Czech hedgehogs and bike racks separating “George Floyd Square” from the rest of the city.
The activists demanded the city meet 24 conditions, including removing the elected county attorney, before they’ll cede the semi-autonomous zone, where police and others deemed undesirable are not welcome. Their rallying cry: “No justice, no street.”
Today, a complex interplay of power defines George Floyd Square, which sits in the center of the Metropolitan Council’s plans to construct a rapid bus line along Chicago. The city intends to build a permanent memorial to Floyd in the intersection while developing 38th Street as a cultural corridor. Black business owners within the square and Worldwide Outreach for Christ, a church that has been a pillar of the intersection for nearly 40 years, object to the activists’ self-authorized occupation, which they allege gives cover to the local Bloods gang. People lost to gun violence at the square since Floyd’s death include Dameon Chambers, Imez Wright, Leneesha Columbus and her child.