Two people are dead after a high-speed crash Thursday night in south Minneapolis involving three vehicles, police said.

No arrests have been made in the crash, which happened about 5:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue at E. 26th Street. Police said a driver might have been suffering medical complications.

According to preliminary reports. a Mercedes going south on Hiawatha crossed the median and hit a Ford Mustang and a vehicle whose make and model were not known. Two people in that vehicle were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where they were pronounced dead.

The drivers of the other vehicles also were taken to HCMC with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis police say they will continue to investigate the crash, with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.