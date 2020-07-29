Two people died Tuesday afternoon in a multivehicle crash on Hwy. 10 just outside St. Cloud when a driver crossed through the median and collided with motorists going in the opposite direction.

The State Patrol said 21-year-old Abby Redmond was driving west on Hwy. 10 near SE. 32nd Street in Haven Township when she went through the grassy median just before 5 p.m. and into the eastbound lanes. Her Chevrolet Impala struck a Chevrolet Suburban, which spun around and hit a motorcycle. A Dodge Ram, also heading east, then hit the Suburban from behind, the patrol said.

Redmond, of Sartell, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist, David Evans, also died at the scene. Evans, 45, of Sauk Rapids, was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

The Suburban driver, Kelly Jo Skoog, 41, of Becker, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with noncritical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The Ram driver, Steven Lovett, 53, of St. Cloud, was wearing a seat belt and was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

The highway was closed for several hours.