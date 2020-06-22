A 17-year-old male was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Sunday night in north Minneapolis, police said.

Officers received a report around 8 p.m. that a person had been shot. He was found lying in the 3000 block of N. Knox Avenue N., according to police spokesman John Elder.

Police believe the teen was shot while riding in a car and was dropped off on Knox, Elder said. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting and where the teenager was shot.

DAVID CHANEN