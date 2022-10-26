A 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds and driving a stolen car led authorities on a 28-mile chase Tuesday before he was arrested.

The suspect drove from St. Paul to Minneapolis and back with a State Patrol helicopter tracking his movement until Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to take him into custody on the 500 block of Grotto Street, authorities said.

It was not the first time the teen has been in trouble with the law. The boy has nine previous arrests for fleeing police, possession of weapons by a person under 18, motor vehicle theft and assault. He also was also on probation in Carver County for possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

Events unfolded about 12:45 a.m. when a St. Paul police officer saw a stolen KIA race past him at high speed. Sheriff's deputies located the car minutes later and attempted to stop it, but the suspect took off, the sheriff's office said.

The driver weaved in and out of traffic as he went north on I-35E, east on Maryland Avenue and onto neighborhood streets. Deputies backed off and called in a State Patrol helicopter to allow troopers to watch from above as the suspect then drove to Minneapolis and back to St. Paul, authorities said.

The teen stopped on the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue, exited the car and tried to run from police on foot. Officers captured the teen a few blocks away.

Deputies said the teen had a GPS monitoring bracelet on his ankle and seemed to be in pain when arrested. The teen said he had been injured in two different shootings on two different days earlier this month, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was taken to Regions Hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds his stomach and leg. After he was released, the teen was booked into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.

Charges against the teen are pending, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities returned the car to its owner.