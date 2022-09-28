A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday afternoon on allegations that he shot two people outside a Richfield High School football game last week.

The boy, a Richfield student, was one of two teens arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting Friday night during a conflict among several people outside the football facility during Richfield's homecoming game that left both victims with gunshot wounds to their legs.

The other suspect, an Edina 16-year-old who was accused of instigating the altercation, was released from custody Tuesday without charges.

A statement from County Attorney Mike Hennepin announcing the decision to charge the younger teen explained that because of the defendant's age, "Minnesota law treats this case as non-public. [Therefore], we will not be offering further comment as to this juvenile's case."

Freeman did point out the case remains under investigation, and "and we are working closely with law enforcement as we consider additional charges."

The County Attorney's Office declined to specify what the 15-year-old is charged with or whether prosecutors will pursue moving the case to adult court, where any potential sentence would be more severe should the teen be convicted.

"I want to thank the Richfield Police Department and other assisting law enforcement agencies for their swift action and cooperation in investigating the shooting," Freeman's statement read.

On Monday, school administrators called off secondary school classes after unspecified online threats received early in the morning, a decision made "due to the timing and the recent events outside our homecoming game," Superintendent Steven Unowsky said in an announcement.

The district did not disclose the nature of the threats or from where they originated, and classes resumed Tuesday morning at the middle school and high school, the Richfield College Experience Program and a program in the South Education Center.