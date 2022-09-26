Administrators are closing secondary schools in the Richfield School District on Monday after unspecified online threats received early in the morning, a decision coming days after gunfire wounded two people outside its home high school football game last week.

"While we have been partnering with police to investigate the credibility of the threats, due to the timing and the recent events outside our homecoming game, we have made the decision to close our secondary schools today," the district's announcement read.

The district did not disclose the nature of the threats or where they may have originated.

Closed are the middle school and high school, the South Education Center and the Richfield College Experience Program.

All elementary schools will remain open because "they were not the target of the threats," the district announced. However, the grade schools and the Central Education Center will have additional staff on site from the district office, as well as police patrols throughout the day.

"If families choose to keep their elementary students home for the day, it will be an excused absence if they follow their school's absence reporting procedures," the district noted.

On Friday, two people were wounded by gunfire outside the football facility where Richfield High School was playing its homecoming game against Bloomington Kennedy.

The two people wounded, ages 18 and 21, were last said to be in good condition and recovering at home.

Richfield police announced Sunday that a 16-year-old boy, who is a former Richfield student, allegedly started the conflict. He was arrested Sunday morning in Edina, while a 15-year-old current Richfield student who fired the rounds that injured the two victims was arrested Saturday night in Richfield.

Officials have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.