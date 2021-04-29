Fifteen cats were found shot to death among more than 30 that were abandoned in western Wisconsin, according to humane society officials.

The cats, 33 in all, were left near a pile of cat food in the southwest corner of the township of Spring Brook, the Dunn County Humane Society said Wednesday. Dunn County is about an hour east of the Twin Cities.

Someone then shot and killed at least 15 of the abandoned cats and kittens, while the remainder were rescued, the society said in a statement.

"This is such an act of cruelty that we need to do everything we can to find the person/people responsible," the statement read.

A $500 reward is being offered by the society for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips are being received by the Sheriff's Office at 1-715-232-1348.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482