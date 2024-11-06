13-year federal sentence for Mexican cartel employee caught with 30 pounds of meth, lab in Shakopee

Officers arrested Rodriguez Pineda on Oct. 12, 2022 while executing a search warrant at the home. Among the items found during the raid were two orange coolers buried outside on the property. Between the two, officers tallied more than 30 Ziploc-style bags containing a pound of meth each, about half of which bearing the inscription of “Diablo.” The investigators also found pots, pans, strainers and coolers with residue that also tested for meth. According to court records, forensic scientists at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later found that the meth seized from the home had a purity greater than 94%.