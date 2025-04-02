Reward offered for return of life-size bull statue stolen in Edina

Twin Cities Suburbs

Eduardo was taken last weekend from outside the District Edina.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 7:13PM
Eduardo was stolen from outside the District Edina last weekend. (District Edina)

Eduardo, a life-size stainless steel bull, greeted visitors to the District Edina — at least until last week.

That’s when somebody cut the lock and heavy metal chain holding the 300-pound statue in place outside the business at 7777 Washington Av. and made off with it.

“Somebody abducted my beloved mascot,” said owner Gregory Rich. “Somebody stole him to display somewhere. Somebody wanted him.”

Rich bought the bull made of stainless steel tubing a few years ago to have a “statement piece” outside his building near the I-494/Hwy. 169 interchange. Visitors would stop and pose for pictures and post them on social media, Rich said.

“It made people happy,” Rich said. Now, “he’s gone.”

Rich said the statue, if sold for scrap metal, would net only about $100. He’s offering $2,500 for Eduardo’s safe return, “and $5,000 if it makes somebody go to jail.”

Rich thinks somebody loaded Eduardo onto a flatbed last weekend and drove off with him. Tire tracks were found nearby, he said.

Edina police learned of the “unique” theft Monday afternoon and said they are “actively investigating” the bull’s disappearance, according to spokeswoman Lauren Siebenaler.

In February, a man was arrested and charged with stealing a bronze statue of novelist and essayist F. Scott Fitzgerald from outside a a professional building in the Summit-University neighborhood.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

