St. Paul man charged in connection with theft of F. Scott Fitzgerald statue

He was arrested after a metal recycler told police he was trying to sell pieces of the bronze statue.

By Caroline Weier

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2025 at 1:42AM
Jack Brodt got a close look at the F. Scott Fitzgerald statue in St. Paul, shortly after it was unveiled in 2006. The sculpture depicts Fitzgerald at 14 when he attended St. Paul Academy there. (RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER)

A St. Paul man was charged Friday with felony theft in connection with the heist last week of a bronze statue of F. Scott Fitzgerald from outside the former school once attended by the famous writer.

Dustan Charles Schmitt, 37, was arrested after St. Paul police were notified Tuesday that a man was attempting to sell pieces of the statue to a metal recycling business.

The statue of a young Fitzgerald, valued at around $25,000, was stolen from outside the former St. Paul Academy school, now a professional building in the Summit-University neighborhood. According to the police report, Schmitt allegedly cut it free from its base using a saw or torch.

An employee at EMR Metal Recycling in St. Paul called police Tuesday after a man was trying to sell pieces of the statue there. Investigators identified Schmitt as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for him and his St. Paul residence, where they found a small propane tank and a blowtorch in his vehicle and three small torch heads in his bedroom.

It wasn’t the first time Schmitt has been charged with theft, according to court records. He was sentenced to 54 days in prison in 2021 after being convicted of stealing $795 of propane tanks.

Schmitt, whose bail was set at $20,000, is scheduled to appear in Ramsey County District Court on March 7.

about the writer

Caroline Weier

Intern

Caroline Weier is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

