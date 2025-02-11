A copper statue of novelist and essayist F. Scott Fitzgerald greets visitors who arrive at the front door of 25 N. Dale St. in St. Paul.
F. Scott Fitzgerald statue stolen from outside former St. Paul Academy
The statue was swiped sometime last week, police said.
Now it’s missing.
Sometime between Feb. 3 and last Friday, somebody swiped the statue from outside the former St. Paul Academy, where Fitzgerald attended classes from 1908 to 1911. As a student, he published some of his first short stories and plays in the school magazine.
The school has since moved. The building is now called the Academy Professional Building and is home to a law firm.
The statue of the St. Paul native and author of “The Great Gatsby” in a jacket with books on his lap was believed to have been “cut free” and taken away, according to St. Paul police.
Though the statue by Aaron Dysart from 2006 is not on the school’s Summit Avenue campus, “we were distressed to hear of its disappearance,” said Ami Berger, the private school’s director of Communications. “F. Scott Fitzgerald is one of the most revered figures in the long history of SPA, and we are hoping for the statue’s return to its proper place.”
No arrests have been made. Anybody with information or recalls seeing suspicious activity is asked to call 651-291-1111.
The call for the public’s help comes as the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library will host a performance and talk called “The Great Gatsby” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th Street, St. Paul.
The event is part of a series of programs celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fitzgerald’s novel of that name.
