THC sales boost city-owned liquor stores across Minnesota. How’s your muni performing?

The popularity of THC beverages and gummies is bolstering Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores, with industry experts saying it’s the biggest thing to hit the market since wine coolers.
“The impact that these products have made in the sales and retail alcohol industry has been major, nothing in the likes that I’ve ever seen in 40 years of being in the business,” said Mike Larson, who manages both “muni” locations of St. Anthony’s city-run liquor stores.
“The last closest thing was Bartles and Jaymes wine coolers,” Larson said Wednesday at the State Capitol when the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office released its annual municipal liquor store report.
The takeaways and trends are more about THC than liquor. Sales of cannabis-infused drinks and gummies are buoying declining sales in wine and beer, but overall city-owned liquor stores are seeing significant growth.
“What we see is continued growth in this area,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha of THC and CBD sales. “So stay tuned. We will continue to monitor this.”
An operations report from 2023, the latest data available from Blaha’s office, shows total net profits reaching $31.6 million, a 15.3% increase from 2022.
Profits declined more than 25% in 2022 compared with 2021, after record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Munis are one of Minnesota’s quirks, a Prohibition-era agreement allowing cities to control the sale of alcohol and run stores where there might be gaps in the market.