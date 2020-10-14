Amore Uptown

The Lake Street spot for classic Italian food has set up heat lamps on its splendid rooftop, and is encouraging guests to BYOB — no, not bring your own booze, but bring your own blanket.

1601 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-823-0250, amoreuptown.com

Black Forest Inn

This landmark German restaurant has one of the city’s oldest — and most charming — restaurant patios, equipped with sheltering walls on three sides, a crackling fire pit, covered pergolas and an enviable diner/heat lamp ratio.

1 E. 26th St., Mpls., 612-872-0812, blackforestinnmpls.com

The Block Food + Drink

Not only humans are thankful for a heated tent on a ruff day. Dogs are also welcome in the year-round “paw-tio” tent — complete with a cozy fireplace, TVs, heated floors and a three-course dog menu. By December, look for an outdoor area for ice games such as shuffleboard, beanbag toss and beer pong. (Find more dog-friendly tents at Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, the Howe and Pub 819.)

7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com

Forgotten Star Brewing

A rendering of what Forgotten Star brewery's outdoor area will look like come November, with a covered area and ice rink.

A sleek tent, closed on the sides and heated, is the first of many options outside this enormous Fridley taproom. On the patio, gather around two huge fire pits. And come November, turn up the heat with a skating workout. A new ice rink will host curling and boot hockey leagues and open skating for families and brewery guests.

38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley, 763-657-7231, forgottenstarbrewing.com

Hai Hai

An enclosed patio with an outdoor bar is doubling as a partly heated “chalet” for cooler days, made warmer by spice-happy Southeast Asian cuisine and tropical-themed cocktails.

2121 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com

Joan’s in the Park

Heaters on the restaurant’s patio get a boost because the small-scaled space is sheltered on three sides and features a retractable canvas roof. Enjoy a three-course, $69 per-person dinner, served Wednesdays through Saturdays.

631 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-690-3297, joansinthepark.com

Maynards

At this football field-sized lakeside oasis, see-through plastic shields preserve the Lake Minnetonka views but help minimize chilly breezes. The All-American fare — burgers, salads, wraps — is served at lunch and dinner daily.

685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-1800, maynards-excelsior.com

Pig Ate My Pizza

The casual pizzeria and brewery from the Travail team now features a 20- by 30-foot tent, with warmth powered by a natural gas heater for year-round conviviality. And they’re going all in to the outdoors theme: Think hay bale seating.

4124 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com

Smack Shack

Smack Shack in Minneapolis, shown in 2013, will install permanent hetaers.

The North Loop’s ode to lobster has traded shade umbrellas — a sure sign of summer — for a twinkle-lit overhang above the historic building’s vast patio. Find portable heat lamps for now; permanent heaters are being installed soon.

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

Sweeney’s Saloon

The bar taps local beers, the kitchen turns out burgers and sandwiches (plus a bargain-priced daily special) and the snug backyard patio, surrounded by red brick walls, features a mammoth fireplace and a small forest of heat lamps. Lunch and dinner daily.

96 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-221-9157, sweeneyssaloon.com

Tavern on France

Tavern on France in Edina, May 2009. It has fire pits as well as heat lamps that are built into the overhead pergolas.

This roomy, well-appointed outdoor space stretches the season with fire pits as well as heat lamps that are built into the overhead pergolas. The something-for-everyone menu features design-your-own burgers, pizzas and salads, served at lunch and dinner daily.

6740 France Av. S., Edina, 952-358-6100, thetaverngrill.com

Tilia

A narrow (and romantic) out-of-the-wind alley gets the heat-lamp treatment, and then some, a fine cool-weather venue for enjoying a three-course, $45-per-person dinner, served Thursdays through Mondays.

2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2806, tiliampls.com