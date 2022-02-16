A $10,000 reward is being offered for information to help solve a fatal shooting of a driver as he traveled along a street more than a year ago in St. Paul.

Police say that 55-year-old Jeffery A. Mintz was heading south on Snelling Avenue toward University Avenue about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020, when a man driving a minivan fired a single fatal shot at Mintz. The suspect fled west on University.

Despite being shot in the back, Mintz stopped his car near a bus stop shelter and called 911, according to police.

Officers arrived and rendered aid to Mintz, who was soon rushed by Regions Hospital by medics. He died a couple of hours later.

"A truly innocent victim," read a statement from police announcing the reward, which is being made possible by Mintz's family and CrimeStoppers.

Along with the suspect, police are also looking for the van. Investigators believe it's an early 2000s Dodge Grand Caravan or Plymouth Voyager. Police released three surveillance image of the vehicle.

Jeffery Mintz

"We're hopeful the images of the van and the reward will lead to a tip, but nothing yet," police spokesman Steve Linders said Wednesday.

Those with tips should call police at 651-266-5650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Mintz graduated from the University of Minnesota and earned a law degree from DePaul University in Chicago, according to his online obituary.

While living in Rochester, Minn., he was president of Congregation B'nai Israel. His obituary highlighted that he sang in numerous bands and was a karaoke DJ in the Twin Cities.