A man driving on University Avenue in St. Paul was shot late Wednesday yet managed to call 911 before he died, authorities said Thursday.

The death of Jeffrey A. Mintz, 55, of St. Paul, brings the city's homicide count for the year to 32 and closer to the annual record of 34 set in 1992 with two weeks left in 2020.

Mintz called 911 about 10 p.m. to report that he had been hit by gunfire in the chest near the intersection of University and Snelling avenues, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Officers found Mintz his car, which came to a stop on southbound Snelling Avenue next to the Spruce Tree Center. He was taken to Regions Hospital and died there Thursday morning, Linders said. No arrests have been announced.

Police closed southbound Snelling from a block north of University to near a bus stop south of University near where the victim's vehicle stopped.

Investigators gathered evidence from the scene and were trying to obtain video that may have captured the shooting, Linders said.

Officers also were interviewing witnesses to learn what happened and who might be responsible. Preliminary information indicates the victim may have been shot by somebody in another vehicle, Linders said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

