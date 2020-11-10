Freezing rain turned to snow in the Twin Cities early Tuesday evening, making roadways slick during rush hour with more snow expected into the night.

A winter storm warning was issued for an area stretching from Mankato to the Twin Cities and north of Hayward, Wis., where 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected to pile up through early evening, though snow could linger into Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Isolated higher snow totals are possible" in the warning area, the NWS said.

A winter weather advisory for smaller amounts of snow was in effect for several counties on either side of the warning area, with 2 to 5 inches predicted to fall in places such as Worthington, Marshall, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Rochester and Red Wing in Minnesota, and Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

But snow totals across Minnesota will depend on the track of the storm. "Use caution if traveling," the NWS said. "Small shifts in the track could greatly alter the expected impacts."

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 104 crashes (11 with injuries), 28 vehicle spinouts and four jackknifed semitrailers statewide between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In southern Minnesota, an ice storm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Steele, Faribault and Freeborn counties, where up to a quarter-inch of ice could coat trees, power lines and streets.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said, predicting hazardous travel on Interstates 90 and 35.

The abrupt return to winter halts a streak of well-above normal temperatures, which included a high of 66 degrees on Monday and a month that has produced five days with temperatures reaching 72 degrees and up.

Tuesday's storm arrives as the National Weather Service marks Winter Hazard Awareness Week to promote safety and encourage people to prepare for snow, cold and ice at home, on the roads and whenever outside.

"Unfortunately, many people each year suffer needlessly because they are unaware of the potential dangers of the winter season," the weather service said.

Behind Tuesday's storm, the forecast calls for sunny or mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s Wednesday through Friday with a slight chance of snow Thursday. Temperatures could hit 40 on Saturday, the weather service said.