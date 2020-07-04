A 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead Friday after being pulled from the St. Croix River in Washington County.
First responders were called to William O’Brien State Park, near Scandia, at 2:53 p.m. on a report of the boy missing in the water, Sgt. Ty Jacobson said in a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A host of rescue agencies searched for the boy, who was found underwater at 4:27 p.m. First responders attempted lifesaving measures and he was rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead, Jacobson said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
