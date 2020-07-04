Two people were injured Friday afternoon when their jet skis collided on Little Sturgeon Lake near Side Lake, Minn., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene of a watercraft accident just after 3 p.m. at the lake, which is 12 miles north of Hibbing, Minn. Several other public safety agencies also responded.

A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Hibbing riding on an eastbound jet ski turned toward shore and collided with a westbound jet ski driven by a 37-year-old man from Chisholm, the Sheriff’s Office said. All three were thrown from their machines.

The Hibbing man and woman both suffered injuries to their left legs and were airlifted to hospitals. The Chisholm man was not hurt.

“Alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor in the accident,” Sgt. Robert Tarr wrote in the Sheriff’s Office news release. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.