Amid one of the snowiest winters on record in the Twin Cities, and yet another shoulder-blade-clenching cold snap, it's understandable that you want to get away — like, right now.

The good news is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport serves at least 25 nonstop winter destinations where you can expect the mercury to push into the 70s, or beyond.

But airfares are high this year. So we ran a search on Google Flights for 10 examples of the best, fastest and/or cheapest nonstop trips that you can take to warmer climes over the next month or two. Of course, these airfares are subject to change at any moment, so book as soon as possible.

You'll notice that most of these fares are on low-cost leisure airlines such as Sun Country and Frontier. Don't worry — these airlines will not harm you, for the most part. (Travel insurance is always recommended.) But to avoid costly baggage fees, it's essential to pack light, ideally with only the small "personal item" that fits under the seat.

After all, where you're going, all you'll need is a swimsuit, sandals and a few skimpy outfit changes — plus the clothes on your back.

The infinity pool at Le Blanc Spa Resort in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Phoenix from $67

Let's start with rock-bottom airfares to Arizona's Valley of the Sun, which has five airlines competing for Minnesota snowbirds. Celebrate Valentine's Day and live like a local in an Airbnb condo in the posh suburb of Scottsdale, home to Frank Lloyd Wright's winter studio Taliesin West. Or take a two-hour desert drive to the red rocks of Sedona and bask in all that New Age vortex energy.

Key fare: $67 on Frontier Airlines from Feb. 13-17.

Downtown Phoenix with the South and Sierra Estrella mountain ranges.

Las Vegas from $104

Something always happens in Vegas, whether it's in the relatively laid-back, vintage downtown (where a new Punk Rock Museum opens March 10) or amid the nonstop stimulus of the Strip. But we like Las Vegas as a cheap base for day trips (or overnights) to national parks: California's bone-dry, below-sea-level Death Valley to the west, or Arizona's can't-miss Grand Canyon to the east.

Key fare: $104 on Sun Country from Feb. 11-16.

The Las Vegas Strip.

Palm Springs from $218

This writer's family is jetting to Palm Springs, Calif., next month on newborn-friendly Delta, a first "baby-cation" with our 3-month-old. We're staying at the hyper-modern Twist hotel in the Uptown Design District, and looking forward to low-key lounging, vintage shopping, SUV-ing around the Sonoran Desert with baby on board, and maybe even a day trip to Los Angeles' Getty Museum. And of course, hot springs. As for the Coachella music festival (April 14-23)? Another time.

Key fare: $218 on Sun Country from Feb. 4-9. On pricier dates, consider flying into Los Angeles (LAX) for a discount.

Palm Springs

Orlando from $228

For a certain kind of traveler, it's a foregone conclusion to escape to the Happiest Place on Earth for your regular dose of Mickey. Among the new attractions at Disney World is the super-fast Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom (opening April 4), based on the 1982 cult classic "Tron." Or head to the Atlantic beaches of Melbourne, Fla. (also a direct Sun Country destination), or to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour on Feb. 26 or later.

Key fare: $228 on Sun Country from Feb. 13-18.

Tron Lightcycle Run at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Fort Myers from $238

We can't fully recommend southwest Florida this year, as the beloved island sanctuaries of Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel are recovering from Hurricane Ian's devastation. Most beaches are closed, and the area just isn't ready. But there is one thing: baseball. Spring training is on for the Minnesota Twins at their fully intact Hammond Stadium. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13; exhibition games start Feb. 25. A running list of reopened hotels, attractions and businesses is at visitfortmyers.com.

Key fare: $238 on Delta from Feb. 27-March 9; or $214 on Allegiant Air to nearby Punta Gorda from Feb. 25-March 3.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ran onto the field at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

Austin, Texas, from $282

Even if you're not heading to the multimedia mob scene that is South by Southwest (March 10-19), early spring is the sweet spot for visiting the cosmopolitan, multicultural Texas capital. Rent a cozy bungalow on the leafy south side, get your breakfast from taco trucks, and catch a ride to the Salt Lick BBQ outpost in rural Driftwood.

Key fare: $282 on Delta Air Lines from Feb. 28-March 7.

Stevie Ray Vaughan Memorial on Town Lake in Austin, Texas.

San Jose del Cabo from $520

For Mexico, Minnesotans can fly direct to Mazatlan, Puerta Vallarta, Mexico City and more, but right now Cabo looks like a nice alternative to well-trod Cancun. The upscale resort on the tip of Baja is a jumping-off point for adventure, surfing and bird-watching along the Gulf of California. San Jose itself is a quiet city with traditional Mexican charm and often Asian-inflected cuisine.

Key fare: $520 on Sun Country from Feb. 12-17.

Infinity pool at Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, from $591

MSP's Caribbean options include St. Thomas, Jamaica, the Caymans, Aruba and the Dominican — but you can't go wrong with Puerto Rico, the beautiful island territory where you won't need a passport. San Juan has Spanish colonial history and upscale Latin cuisine, and you can drive from pristine beaches to the rainforest waterfalls of El Yunque in less than an hour. The Star Tribune's Rachel Hutton will report from Puerto Rico next week.

Key fare: $591 on Delta from Feb. 28-March 7.

Double rainbow at Luquillo Beach, Puerto Rico.

Coxen Hole, Honduras, from $668

MSP flights to Central America are costly this year (see also: Belize, Costa Rica), but Coxen Hole is a curious new addition to the Sun Country lineup. We haven't been, but the town on the Honduran island of Roatán appears to be a water sports paradise, with snorkeling, diving, fancy resorts and broad beaches with swim-up, thatch-roofed bar tables. Not bad for a 4.5-hour flight.

Key fare: $668 on Sun Country from Feb. 17-24.

A lionfish on the reefs off Roatan, Honduras.

Honolulu from $1,291

If time and money are on your side, maybe this is the year for Hawaii. From the urban beach and nightlife of Waikiki to the somber Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Hawaii's capital is an iconic experience. Or island-hop via Hawaiian Airlines to the "garden island" of Kauai, luscious Maui or the rugged, volcanic Big Island.

Key fare: $1,291 on Delta from March 7-14, but fares to several of the islands can be half of that if you settle for a layover in Los Angeles.