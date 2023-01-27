Inland cruise deals

In the cruising world, January is "wave season" with deals and discounts for 2023 sailings. For river and lake cruises, you might call it "wake season." American Queen Voyages is offering free airfare and taking up to $2,500 off per stateroom for select cruises on the Mississippi, the Great Lakes and beyond as part of its Winter Savings Event. Use the promo code WINTER and book by Feb. 28. Similarly named American Cruise Lines is celebrating its 50th anniversary with complementary airfare and savings of up to $1,200 per cabin on certain Lower Mississippi cruises (Memphis to New Orleans) between March 20 and May 29. Check your favorite cruise line for its own wave-season deals.

Simon Peter Groebner

France!

Air France's big Boeing 777 will not make its daily appearance on the Minneapolis-St. Paul tarmac this year. This week, the airline pulled the MSP-to-Paris flight from its schedule. But fear not, Francophiles: Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines share a joint venture, and Delta immediately stepped in with a second daily flight from MSP to Paris Charles de Gaulle aboard its A330-300, beginning April 30. The airport told Simple Flying that Air France "plans to return" in 2024. For now, the change could affect some connections to Europe through Paris and some points redemptions, but should otherwise go mostly unnoticed by MSP travelers. Comme ci, comme ça.

S.P.G.

Cancun taxis vs. Uber

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after taxi drivers started harassing and attacking Uber drivers and their clients. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in Cancun. That forced some tourists to walk or catch rides in police pickups to get their flights out, or check in. The State Department advised travelers that "past disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to U.S. citizens in some instances." Ride-hailing apps had been blocked in Cancun until earlier this month, when a court granted an injunction allowing Uber to operate.

Associated Press

Air France’s Boeing 777-300.

Tron coaster

After a two-year pandemic delay, Disney World has finally announced an April 4 opening date for the futuristic coaster Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom. The attraction is based on the 1982 sci-fi film "Tron," starring Jeff Bridges as a computer programmer who is transported inside a mainframe computer. "Guests will feel as if they've been digitized and transported into the Grid for a special Lightcycle race," a Disney news release said. "It's Team Blue against the Grid's menacing Programs, Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory." The attraction will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

Tampa Bay Times