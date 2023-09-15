Bloody Mary Festival

The beloved brunch cocktail is honored with its own elevated day drinking event. Not just canned tomato juice and a splash of vodka, these libations include craft mixes made by local bars, restaurants and bottling manufacturers. Walk the room and sample varieties to crown the People's Choice award winner. (11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 3:45-6 p.m. Oct. 7, $52.50-$69.50, Union Depot, 214 4th St. E., St. Paul, eventbrite.com)

Minneapolis Trolley Tours

Drinking responsibly is easy with a Brews Cruise. Minneapolis Trolley Tours partnered with nine local breweries and taprooms to curate a unique experience in the Loop including Lakes & Legends, the Freehouse and others. Hop on the trolley at any of the stops and dive into the craft beer scene learning the history, differences and secrets of each brewery. The trolley company also hosts a Lake of the Isles Historic Homes tour, Candlelight Ghost Tour and the Downtown Loop tour. (4-10 p.m. Thursdays, $25, minneapolistrolleytours.com)

Rhythm & Brews

Usher in fall with great grooves and grub inside this festival at CHS Field now in its second year. Guests receive a commemorative glass to fill with samples of a variety of beers and seltzers. Concessions stands will be open, while local musicians get the crowd moving. Amusements include outdoor games and a DIY artisan area. Chairs and blankets are allowed for a relaxed place to eat or for those who need a respite from dancing. (1-5 p.m. Sept. 30, $40, eventbrite.com)

Barbie Brunch Drag Show

The doll synonymous with brains and beauty isn't just a toy for kids and has risen to icon status with adults as well. Prepare for an afternoon of glamour at a Barbie-themed drag brunch. Over-the-top performers in more shades of pink than a Pantone color chart provide a visual parade. Channel your inner diva fashionista for social-media worthy photo ops as you sip on a themed cocktail. The event also includes a meal. (10 a.m., 12:30 & 3 p.m. Sun. $17. Crave, 825 Hennepin Av., Mpls. Etix.com)

Spirits & Shady Ladies

Travel back in time to the risqué side of history when wild women had adventures. Hear late 19th- and early 20th-century stories of daring madams whose stories sometimes ended tragically. Learn about ghosts that are said to linger in downtown St. Paul buildings and parts of history rarely discussed. (3 p.m. Sept. 22 & 29 and other select Fridays, $20, reservations required, the Overlook, 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, wabashastreetcaves.com)

'Ghost Files Live!'

Daring duo Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are on tour to present a special screening of a never-before-seen episode of their series. Sharing stories of their ghost hunts and travels to the world's most haunted locations, the thrill seekers will have a Q&A session after the screening. (8 p.m. Oct. 4, $40-$70, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org)

Autumn Brew Review

The fall scenery along the Mississippi River shoreline is the backdrop for a festival that promises to be cozy. It's an afternoon of live music, autumnal brews and winter warmers to make guests feel warm and fuzzy inside. Hosted by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, proceeds benefit their mission to promote, protect and grow the local craft beer industry. (1:30-5 p.m. Oct. 14, $20-$65, Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE., Mpls., mncraftbrew.org)

Halloween Bar Crawls

Expect a crowd of costumed naughty nurses, zombies, monsters and more. With the title of best costume on the line and a prize valued at $2,000, competition will be horrifyingly competitive. Held throughout various locations, crawlers receive food and beverage discounts, door covers will be waived and music will be played by live DJs. (4-11 p.m. Oct. 21 & 27-28, $19.99-$24.99, downtown Mpls.; Oct. 28, St. Paul, pubcrawls.com)

Golden Garters Burlesque Revue

More nice than naughty, enjoy an evening of the teasingly tasteful artform with an added New Orleans flair. Performers, Borinqueña Bonita, Pearl Grey, Sparkles Du Jour, Petty Treason and others dance to live music by the Southside Aces. (7 p.m. Sept. 30, $25-$30, Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul, amsterdambarandhall.com)

Cheese & Chocolate Weekend

The decadence of the region's best dairy and sublime sweets unite for an indulgent two days at St. Croix Vineyards. Savor preselected wines accompanied by cheeses from Eichten's Hidden Acres. Knoke's Chocolates and Nuts of Hudson, Wis., provides the sweet featuring its raspberry-infused wine truffles. (Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11-12, $20, 6428 Manning Av., Stillwater, scvwines.com)