Friday is National Bagel Day and there's nothing plain about the local bakeries making this classic roll-with-a-hole. These 11 spots have 'everything' you need to celebrate the hole-iest day. Note: some bagel makers require ordering in advance.

Asa's Bakery

Asa Diebolt has transformed his popular farmers market stand into a brick-and-mortar destination, and fans of his naturally leavened bagels (and bialys) are benefiting. Preorder online.

3507 23rd Av. S., Mpls., 612-615-9132, asasbakery.com

Bagel Taim

Orders are more than a week out at this new cottage food producer reinventing the bagel. Try their herbes de Provence, a wild card bagel of the week, and their potent everything spice. Love them? Get a weekly bagel subscription. Preorder online.

Delivery (or pickup at their south Minneapolis kitchen), bageltaim.com

Bruegger's

Freebie alert: On Jan. 15, the chain is offering a free bagel with cream cheese with any purchase, at participating locations.

Twenty Twin Cities locations, brueggers.com

Café Cerés

Chef/co-owner Shawn McKenzie makes one bagel, and it's a doozy: a twisted, sesame-seed coated beauty, inspired by Turkey, that's served with a swipe of tangy labneh and a housemade za'atar seasoning. Splurge and get the smoked salmon add-on. Walk-in.

3509 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-345-4866, cafeceresmpls.com

Cecil's Deli

The fluffy, unassuming egg bagel that's the color of turmeric is stocked in the bakery case daily at this mainstay deli, and it's just 90 cents. (Individual-size cream cheese tubs are in the fridge.) Weekends, find a few classic water bagels, too.

651 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-698-0334, cecilsdeli.com

Common Roots Cafe

Friday through Sunday mornings, this Minneapolis cafe does bagels and brunch. Get one toasted with a spread, or a dozen with cream cheese, nova lox and fixings. Order online for curbside pickup; order ahead for delivery.

2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com

Einstein Bros.

Freebie alert: On Jan. 15, order via the chain's mobile app and, with a purchase, get one of 11 egg-bagel sandwiches, free. At participating locations.

Five Twin Cities locations, einsteinbros.com

Hark Cafe

Yes, gluten-free bagels (plain, sesame, onion, garlic and "everything"), paired with an assortment of dairy-free cream cheese schmears that range from plain to scallion to sun-dried tomato-roasted garlic. Preorder online.

430 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

It's a Food Building hat trick. These beauties (plain, "everything" and the divine cinnamon-raisin) are baked next door in a wood-burning oven — and fashioned from freshly milled flour — at neighboring Baker's Field Flour & Bread. They're sold at the counter at Kieran's Kitchen (get 'em toasted) and served with (fantastic) cream cheese made next door at Alemar Cheese Co. Bagels are also available at a number of local natural foods co-ops. Online ordering and walk-in.

117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-354-5093, kieranskitchen.com

Rise Bagel Co.

Siblings Jen and Kate Lloyd have bagel-making down to a science (and, really, an art), turning out an all-organic product that becomes the basis for a wide variety of well-composed breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Walk-in.

530 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3349, risebagel.com

St. Paul Bagelry

Crowd-pleasing selection of bagels and cream cheeses, plus bagel sandwiches tailored for breakfast and lunch appetites. Online ordering.

5426 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-4203 and 1702 Lexington Av. N., Roseville, 651-488-1700, stpaulbagelry.com