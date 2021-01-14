Friday is National Bagel Day and there's nothing plain about the local bakeries making this classic roll-with-a-hole. These 11 spots have 'everything' you need to celebrate the hole-iest day. Note: some bagel makers require ordering in advance.
Asa's Bakery
Asa Diebolt has transformed his popular farmers market stand into a brick-and-mortar destination, and fans of his naturally leavened bagels (and bialys) are benefiting. Preorder online.
3507 23rd Av. S., Mpls., 612-615-9132, asasbakery.com
Bagel Taim
Orders are more than a week out at this new cottage food producer reinventing the bagel. Try their herbes de Provence, a wild card bagel of the week, and their potent everything spice. Love them? Get a weekly bagel subscription. Preorder online.
Delivery (or pickup at their south Minneapolis kitchen), bageltaim.com
Bruegger's
Freebie alert: On Jan. 15, the chain is offering a free bagel with cream cheese with any purchase, at participating locations.
Twenty Twin Cities locations, brueggers.com
Café Cerés
Chef/co-owner Shawn McKenzie makes one bagel, and it's a doozy: a twisted, sesame-seed coated beauty, inspired by Turkey, that's served with a swipe of tangy labneh and a housemade za'atar seasoning. Splurge and get the smoked salmon add-on. Walk-in.
3509 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-345-4866, cafeceresmpls.com
Cecil's Deli
The fluffy, unassuming egg bagel that's the color of turmeric is stocked in the bakery case daily at this mainstay deli, and it's just 90 cents. (Individual-size cream cheese tubs are in the fridge.) Weekends, find a few classic water bagels, too.
651 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-698-0334, cecilsdeli.com
Common Roots Cafe
Friday through Sunday mornings, this Minneapolis cafe does bagels and brunch. Get one toasted with a spread, or a dozen with cream cheese, nova lox and fixings. Order online for curbside pickup; order ahead for delivery.
2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com
Einstein Bros.
Freebie alert: On Jan. 15, order via the chain's mobile app and, with a purchase, get one of 11 egg-bagel sandwiches, free. At participating locations.
Five Twin Cities locations, einsteinbros.com
Hark Cafe
Yes, gluten-free bagels (plain, sesame, onion, garlic and "everything"), paired with an assortment of dairy-free cream cheese schmears that range from plain to scallion to sun-dried tomato-roasted garlic. Preorder online.
430 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
It's a Food Building hat trick. These beauties (plain, "everything" and the divine cinnamon-raisin) are baked next door in a wood-burning oven — and fashioned from freshly milled flour — at neighboring Baker's Field Flour & Bread. They're sold at the counter at Kieran's Kitchen (get 'em toasted) and served with (fantastic) cream cheese made next door at Alemar Cheese Co. Bagels are also available at a number of local natural foods co-ops. Online ordering and walk-in.
117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-354-5093, kieranskitchen.com
Rise Bagel Co.
Siblings Jen and Kate Lloyd have bagel-making down to a science (and, really, an art), turning out an all-organic product that becomes the basis for a wide variety of well-composed breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Walk-in.
530 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3349, risebagel.com
St. Paul Bagelry
Crowd-pleasing selection of bagels and cream cheeses, plus bagel sandwiches tailored for breakfast and lunch appetites. Online ordering.
5426 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-4203 and 1702 Lexington Av. N., Roseville, 651-488-1700, stpaulbagelry.com