The largest issues the world faced in 2023, including racial injustice, climate change, war and dehumanization of marginalized people, played out on Twin Cities dance stages as well. Work born out of 2020's unrest, ones that grappled with our disconnection with nature, as well as projects that searched for points of hope, made this year's dance landscape relevant and vital.

Soiled Dance Series

Who knew a flock of sheep running across a field could be seen as dance? In "Just Between Ewes and Me," choreographer Laurie Van Wieren assembled dancers and farm animals together for a riveting work — with tap dance (performed by the marvelous Kaleena Miller), unity with nature and an endearing gestural aesthetic. It's not that Wieren's choreography manipulated the animals — rather, the movement co-existed and also was informed by the landscape and creatures in it. It was part of a wonderful evening of dance curated by Jennifer Glaws' Jagged Moves.

'Terranea: Hawakatia of the Sea'

Last spring, Palestinian-American sisters Leila and Noelle Awadallah created a profoundly impactful work that combined imagined mythologies, sea stories and truth-telling about the refugee experience, rooted in their own stories as part of a diaspora community.

'Divination Tools: Imagine Home'

Three years in the making and co-commissioned by the Walker Art Center, Pillsbury House + Theatre and Pangea World Theater, Leslie Parker's "Call to Remember" project culminated at the Walker with this work. Dressed in flowing grass, Parker began the dance in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and led a procession indoors and eventually into the McGuire Theater. Filled with ritual, improvisational expression and ferocious beauty, "Divination" was electric and vibrant.

'In the Shadows'

James Sewell Ballet premiered Penelope Freeh's imaginative take on Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," with a piece called "Unfashioned Creature." The evening also included a delightfully creepy "Takes on Poe." Set to original music by Timothy C. Takach, Freeh's version of Frankenstein had three creatures, and focused on the character's humanity.

'Rooted'

Maia Maiden came through with her explosively original "Rooted: Hip Hop Choreographer's Evening" series at the Ordway Center with a lineup of local and national acts that highlighted emerging talent and top-level performers. From the Ghanian master dancers and the Titambe Dance Ensemble to the Timberwolves' flashy 612 Crew and Hmong group Kulava, a spectacular groove captivated the evening.

'SKOL'

Collide Theatrical Dance Company served up a fantastical bit of myth and Viking history with this rocking musical, bringing together well executed theatrical dance and live music. With fight scenes, high-stakes drama and a powerful female royal figure to boot, the show was a crowd-pleaser for a good reason.

'Prakritir Pratisodh'

The Cowles Center's Fall Forward Festival is starting to hit its stride, featuring intriguing groupings of different dance companies and independent choreographers that might not be shown together in another context. The Cowles has also been commissioning work for the festival, supporting some companies to present larger works with high production values. Among the highlights this year was Katha Dance Theatre's "Prakritir Pratisodh." Gorgeous costumes, impressive articulate dancing and choreographer Rita Mustaphi's philosophic touch made this work feel both timely and ancient.

'Prairie | Concrete'

Part dance, part playful exploration, part ritual, Aniccha Arts' "Prairie | Concrete," presented with Public Art St. Paul's Wakpa Triennial Art Festival, brought together some of the Twin Cities' most interesting improvisational dancers together to commune with trees, nature, as well as nonliving park infrastructure. Strange, beautiful at times and peaceful, the work led by Pramila Vasudevan offered a new way of thinking about our relationship with living things.

'Michhil Amra — We Are the Procession'

Ananya Dance Theatre brought the protest into the theater for a work that looked for connection points between different justice struggles. Ananya Chatterjea's clear messaging and imagery-filled choreography made for an inspiring production.

'Erased Steps'

St. Paul's Union Depot made a divine setting for Arena Dances' work, choreographed by Mathew Janczewski. Zack Baltich's intriguing, layered score of percussion and synthesizers set the tone for a haunting work of beautiful dance.