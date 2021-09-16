'The Guilty'

Remakes of foreign thrillers can be surprisingly good ("Let Me In") or completely beside the point ("The Vanishing") but this bodes well. Star Jake Gyllenhaal loved the riveting Danish melodrama about a 911 operator so much that he spearheaded this fresh take. (Oct. 1)

'No Time to Die'

Since this is the third delayed release date for "No Time," I don't want to jinx things. But James Bond movies are always worth seeing and, sometimes ("Casino Royale"), they're great. (Oct. 8)

'Halloween Kills'

Laurie Strode has been hitting her stride in recent outings, including the 2019 "Halloween" that also was directed by David Gordon Green. It appeared Strode finally got the better of evil Michael Myers in that one, but guess what? She didn't. (Oct. 15)

'Dune'

Even if you're a person who doesn't love science fiction, this Denis Villeneuve-directed adventure is so big in every way — themes, budget, cast, controversy (Villeneuve wants it to debut in theaters alone and not have it streamed on HBO Max) — that it demands to be seen on the largest screen possible. (Oct. 22)

'The French Dispatch'

Wes Anderson's ensemble comedy is apparently three short films about a New Yorker-like midcentury magazine in a fictional French city, whose staffers are played by all-stars including Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Jeffrey Wright. (Oct. 22)

'Passing'

Rebecca Hall's quietly devastating drama is about two Black women in 1920s Harlem, one of whom "passes" for white. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga are both incredible in the adaptation of Nella Larsen's ripe-for-rediscovery novella. (Oct. 27)

'Last Night in Soho'

Edgar Wright ("Shaun of the Dead") appears to be having a lot of fun in the trailer for a thriller about a woman who time-travels to London in the swinging 1960s. The cast includes legit '60s icons Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg. (Oct. 29)

'The Harder They Fall'

Idris Elba. Regina King. LaKeith Stanfield. Jonathan Majors. Delroy Lindo. Who's not in this revisionist, getting-the-gang-back-together western? Even better: It's directed by a guy who bills himself as the Bullitts — also known as singer/actor Jeymes Samuel. (Nov. 1)

'Eternals'

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting interesting again? Both "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi" stepped in the right direction and this inclusive offering with Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden has gifted "Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao at its helm. (Nov. 5)

'King Richard'

The relationship between tennis superstars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams and their dad/former coach, Richard (Will Smith), is so complicated that it's hard to imagine a movie being able to shed much light. Worth a try, though! (Nov. 19)

