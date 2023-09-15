Malibu Barbie Cafe

Barbie and the gang are more popular than ever, so it's fitting that she will have a pop-up restaurant at the Mall of America this fall. The 90-minute experience takes guests back in time to 1970s Malibu, Calif., ornate with retro décor. The immersive experience is filled with selfie displays, including the iconic Barbie box. "MasterChef" finalist Becky Brown created the menu, with classic entrees that have a Barbie-inspired twist. ($17-$44, reservations required, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, bucketlisters.com)

Dutton Days

A weekend of Western entertainment that offers up the "Yellowstone" fantasy. Channel your inner cowboy for wood-fire cooking and roping and line dancing demonstrations. The two days of activities include pony rides, roping show, live music, food trucks, a cowboy church service and more. Camping and glamping options are offered for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the experience. (11 a.m. Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1, $10-$15, camping packages $149 and up, 1674 Hwy. 87, St. Croix Falls, Wis., bigrockcreekwi.com)

Ball-o-rama

The popular exhibit returns to the Minnesota Children's Museum. Don't just have a ball, play with them in a variety of sizes through a series of experiments. Hands-on activities teach about the laws of gravity, acceleration and velocity. Send balls careening down ramps to find out how physics comes into play. (Museum hours through Jan. 21, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mcm.org)

Applewood Orchard

Fall means apple-picking season, with farms bursting with the sweet and tart fruit. Family-owned Applewood Orchard has pumpkins for picking and a homey store that has the tempting smell of apple cider mini-doughnuts and sales of local jams, maple syrup and honey. There are wagon rides through the orchard and Little Farmville, where kids can maneuver pedal tractors. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, no admission fee, apples charged per pound, 22702 Hamburg Av., Lakeville, applewoodorchard.net)

Family foraging

Four Season Foraging normally hosts adult-only events, but this time the kiddos can get into the action. Join the hunt throughout the urban landscape of Minneapolis and learn about common and easy-to-identify wild edible plants. Bring a basket to fill with fall fruits and other foraged plants. (10 a.m.-noon Sept. 24, $30-$50, advance registration required, location given at registration, fourseasonforaging.com)

Brick Fest Live

Lovers of the block toys can live their builder fantasy through hands-on attractions. Dive into a giant brick pit or stand next to live models for photographs. A glow zone allows guests to build with bricks that shine under a black light. Meet contestants from "Lego Masters" and cosplayers. (9 a.m. Sept. 30, 10 a.m. Oct. 1, $16.99-$37.99, Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls., brickfestlive.com)

'Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert'

Unless they've been living under a rock, everyone across the globe knows that "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Families can relive the Academy Award-winning film in a live concert event. The film will be played in its entirety with a live onstage band performing songs from the popular soundtrack. (2 p.m. Oct. 15, $32-$147, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org)

Historic Fort Snelling

A rare chance to see the Minnesota Historical Society sight at night. The tour takes guests back to the 1820s when the last boat of the year arrived before the long winter when vessels could no longer travel along the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. Hear stories of those who occupied the post and enjoy music around a bonfire. (6-8 p.m. Oct. 20, $20, 200 Tower Av., St. Paul, mnhs.org)

Daniel Tiger

A grrr-eat musical for tiny tigers and their families as the PBS KIDS show becomes a live audience stage production. Daniel, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat and Prince Wednesday embark on an imaginative adventure in which the brave tiger learns what it takes to become a king. Learn about kindness and helping others while singing along with new catchy tunes. (2 p.m. Nov. 4, $33.75-$83.75, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org)

Monster trucks

Enthusiasts' favorites Bigfoot, Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark and others compete for the Championship Cup. Robot Arcticgon also makes a larger than life appearance. Before the show, fans can purchase Crash Zone tickets that provide access to the competition floor with a chance to see vehicles up close and get autographs. (12:30 & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Nov. 19, $10-$50, for Crash Zone Pre-Party. Target Center, 600 N. 1st Av., Mpls., axs.com)