If the host specifies a dress code, stick to it. If you don’t want to wear a tuxedo, for example, Mitchell says you should consider turning the invitation down before showing up in jeans. “The person has been planning the type of atmosphere they want, so, to me, it’s an affront to the host to just wear what you want,” she says. “Respect their wishes, or respectfully decline.” If you’re unsure about to what to wear, you can look up dress-code terms, ask the host, or the venue. And err on the side of dressing more conservatively. “If you overdress and layer, sometimes you can take it down a notch, but if you are underdressed, it’s hard to take it up a notch,” Mitchell says.