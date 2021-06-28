WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's lobbying for a roughly has not erased formidable political obstacles in Congress.

And even the reception from Minnesota's congressional delegation underscores the larger challenges that lie ahead over a proposal Biden has billed as a historic investment for the nation if it comes to pass.

"For 5 years Democrats have been ready and waiting to move forward to pass an infrastructure plan, but Republicans have always backed out," Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn, said in a statement. "Now is the time for Democrats to act with urgency and alone if necessary. I'll believe Republicans want to pass an infrastructure bill when they put the votes on the board."

The infrastructure proposal that was led along by a bipartisan group of senators comes in at $973 billion over a five-year span, according to the White House, and has yet to be turned into an actual piece of legislation. The proposal would put money towards bridges and roads, broadband, public transit and rail, among other needs, according to the details published following last week's announcement.

Despite the uncertainty ahead in Congress, Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat, said "it was extraordinary work to get to this point."

"I think that President Biden, the fact that he inspired it, had patience for it and then (last Thursday) celebrated it, is a really important step for our country," Phillips said.

But a clear challenge has already emerged over Democratic leaders' plans for a two track approach amid the infrastructure debate. One track includes the bipartisan infrastructure proposal. The second is expected to be a package of additional spending and policy changes like those outlined in Biden's American Families Plan that requires some tricky procedural maneuvering by Democrats through what is known as reconciliation.

By using reconciliation, Democrats could work around expected Republican opposition and pass more spending on the strength of their slim Congressional majorities alone.

"Improving our roads, bridges, and traditional infrastructure remains a priority, but the devil is always in the details — which we still have yet to see — and I remain concerned that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi will ultimately tie what should be a bipartisan transportation package to another partisan reconciliation bill," Republican Rep. Tom Emmer said in a statement.

For other lawmakers from Minnesota, major changes through reconciliation remain a key factor amid the infrastructure debate.

"I'm supportive of the framework pending more information and the details getting ironed out," Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, said in an interview. "I believe that the bipartisan bill and the reconciliation package must go hand in hand. You can't have one without the other."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, pointed in a statement to her belief that Democrats were elected "to provide bold solutions to the crises we face — from housing to food insecurity, childcare, healthcare, and the climate crisis."

"As Whip of the Progressive Caucus, I have been working to make sure we pass a reconciliation bill that is as bold as possible in addressing those issues," Omar said. "And we, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have been clear that a bipartisan deal will not pass without a reconciliation package alongside it."

Republicans have shown resistance to the trillions in spending Biden has called for as he's rolled out some of his major agenda items this year. But some Republicans from Minnesota's congressional delegation passed on weighing in on the bipartisan infrastructure framework that was the result of work from a group that included Republican senators.

Spokespeople for Rep. Pete Stauber and Rep. Michelle Fischbach declined to comment on the bipartisan plan. A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Hagedorn did not respond to a request for comment.

Adding to Democrats' challenges is their narrow majorities in the House and Senate. Winning GOP support on infrastructure while also keeping Democrats on board could prove to be a trying task in the weeks ahead, despite infrastructure being an area where lawmakers have pointed to the need for federal help.

"We need a 21st-century infrastructure system that meets the demands of our 21st-century economy, including safe bridges, modern highways, forward-looking public transportation, and broadband access," Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. "This bipartisan framework marks major progress towards those goals."

