EUCLID, Ohio — A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.
Citing a statement from the Euclid Police Department, multiple news outlets said the officer was shot Saturday night after being ambushed by a suspect in the town of Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland.
The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
Several law enforcement agencies were still hunting for the suspect early Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
An apartment block collapses in a Russian border city after heavy shelling, injuring over a dozen
An apartment block partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod on Sunday, leaving at least 19 injured. Officials blamed Ukrainian shelling and said there were also likely deaths.
Nation
Reports: Police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being ambushed
A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.
Business
US aims to stay ahead of China in using AI to fly fighter jets, navigate without GPS and more
Two Air Force fighter jets recently squared off in a dogfight in California. One was flown by a pilot. The other wasn't.
Nation
Armed man killed, 3 officers wounded in Atlanta street altercation, police say
Three Atlanta police officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an altercation that left a suspect dead Saturday evening, authorities said.
Variety
NYC's Rikers Island jail gets a kid-friendly visitation room ahead of Mother's Day
It's probably the last place a mom wants to spend Mother's Day with her kids. But a family visiting space at New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex is a little more kid-friendly after a colorful redesign by the Children's Museum of Manhattan.