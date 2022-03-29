An overnight apartment fire in western Wisconsin killed one person, authorities said.
Callers to 911 at about 4:35 a.m. Monday alerted law enforcement to the blaze burning at an apartment building in the village of Milltown in the 100 block of W. Milltown Avenue, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Fire personnel extinguished the flames and located a body inside, the Sheriff's Office said. The victim's identity has yet to be released.
Authorities have yet to say how the fire began in the village of fewer than 1,000 people roughly 15 miles from the Minnesota border.
