One person has died in a house fire in Little Falls, Minn., authorities said Wednesday.
Police and fire personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the burning home in the 100 block of SW. 14th Street, according to city officials.
Authorities have yet to address how the fire started, nor have they released the victim's identity.
Little Falls is about 100 miles northwest of Minneapolis, in Morrison County.
