Even with significantly reduced testing, Minnesota continued to surpass 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 1,120 new infections reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.

It is the 13th consecutive day that the state has had a daily case count above 1,000.

Case numbers reported on Tuesdays are typically low as there is less testing over the weekend. A total of 13,903 test results were reported to the state, a one-day drop of 37%.

Testing has detected 125,531 infections over the course of the pandemic in Minnesota.

There are an additional seven deaths, with five of them among residents of long-term care facilities, brining the state’s total to 2,246.

The state’s “dial back dashboard,” shows that three of the five metrics it tracks are in the cautionary zone, including the hospitalization rate, daily new case rate and percentage of cases with no known exposure.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that while those measures are higher than they want to see, Minnesota is still not in the high-risk category.

“There’s no question that our level of concern is increasing and that we are really trying to dig deep into all of the data,” she said.

She added that at this point the public health focus is on convincing residents to adhere to safety guidelines rather than shutting things down.

“We all need to take this seriously, and it is not just a matter of restricting certain settings,” Malcolm said.

Testing increased 7.8% from the previous week, while case growth was 9.6%.

The percentage of tests that come back positive is also increasing, with 5.8% of tests finding COVID-19 infection, an increase from 4.9% the week earlier.

Over the past week, 524 people have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 complications, including 100 who required intensive care.

While hospitalizations have been generally increasing, admissions over the past seven days are down 13% from the previous seven-day period.

People with underlying health conditions, including obesity, diabetes and heart or kidney disease, are more likely to need hospital care or die due to COVID-19 infection.

Most people who get infected with the new coronavirus experience mild symptoms and some don’t feel sick at. Since the pandemic began 111,634 are considered to be no longer a threat of spreading the virus and no longer need to isolate.