ZZ Top & Cheap Trick

Both of these Rock Hall of Fame bands have been resourceful in recent years about playing bills with other big names. ZZ Top is celebrating its 50th anniversary (with the original lineup, no less) playing Texas blues like "Tush" and "La Grange" along with MTV classics like "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs." Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen remains an animated guitarist while Robin Zander still offers his Lennonesque voice on "Surrender" and "Dream Police." (7 p.m. Sept. 2, grandstand, $39-$49, etix.com.)

JON BREAM