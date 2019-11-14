Twin Cities Summer Jam is coming back for a second year of three nights of genre-blending, with Zac Brown Band headlining on July 24.

More acts for July 23-25 fest at Canterbury Park in Shakopee will be announced on Dec. 4, with tickets going on sale on Dec. 13.

This year’s inaugural and ambitious TC Summer Jam starred Rascal Flatts, Aerosmith and Tim McGraw, with REO Speedwagon, Pitbull, Soul Asylum and others opening.

Peak attendance was about 15,000.

There were complaints about ticketing issues and empty VIP seats near the stage. Officials emphasized there is a learning curve in the first year. Ticket prices and policies for the 2020 TC Summer Jam have not been announced yet.

Zac Brown Band last performed in the Twin Cities in 2018 at Target Field.