A young Mexican-American woman branded by the government as the leader of one Minnesota’s largest ever meth trafficking cells has pleaded guilty to her role in an extensive conspiracy that included a historic 2016 drug bust in Brooklyn Center.

Macrina Perez, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday to avoid a September trial on charges carrying a possible lifetime prison sentence. After Perez entered her plea on Tuesday, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ann Montgomery said she would sentence her on Jan. 9. Perez’s case has come to presage a resurgence of pure, cheap Mexican-made meth being pumped into Minnesota for both sale here and shipment to neighboring states.

Perez was arrested in April at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. Her purported role atop the drug ring was kept secret until her appearance in a Minneapolis federal courtroom earlier this spring. A federal grand jury had returned a sealed indictment of Perez nearly two years ago that relied on government cooperation from several informants whose identities are still being protected.

Investigators seized more than 140 pounds of meth and $130,000 in cash stored at a Brooklyn Center stash house in 2016, shortly after tracking a local drug dealer to the home. Dolores Ludmilla Castillo and Francisco Silvestre-Martinez — the north metro couple who managed the stash home — are now serving federal prison sentences after pleading guilty in the case; the dealer, Nicholas Nelson, also pleaded guilty and is in prison.

Court papers have since also revealed that Perez’ name was found on travel documents at the home and prosecutors said confidential sources identified her as having supplied Castillo with a handgun used to protect the house. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Steinkamp previously described Perez as “the CEO of this organization” and said she was “as connected to Mexican drug cartels … as anyone I have ever prosecuted, and it’s somewhat remarkable.”

Perez’ attorney, Gary Wolf, pushed back against the government’s depiction of Perez as a meth mastermind and initially said she vowed to fight the charges. He has said that Perez was arrested during one of her frequent trips across the border to shop for her family. No drugs, guns or cash were inside her car at the time of her arrest. Prosecutors said her husband was also involved in supplying Twin Cities dealers with wholesale amounts of meth but he has not been charged.

She allegedly left the U.S. in 2014 after being questioned by Rogers police over a meth shipment that she and a 16-year-old girl allegedly tried to pick up from a hotel. Days later, the two, and Perez’ eventual husband, fled to Mexico, according to testimony in the case. Perez’ guilty plea comes shortly after a judge refused her request to throw out evidence retrieved from her cellphone during questioning from Rogers police in 2014.

