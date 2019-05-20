Xcel Energy plans to close two more coal-fired power plants several years early — exiting coal generation in Minnesota by 2030 — while at the same time extending the life of its Monticello nuclear plant by another decade to 2040.

The Minneapolis-based utility Monday said it also expects to more than triple the amount of its solar power generation by 2030.

The moves are part of Xcel’s long-term target of reaching carbon-free energy by 2050, a difficult task. “I don’t think any other utility in the nation has this aggressive of a goal,” Xcel chief executive Ben Fowke said in an interview.

With its new resource plan, Xcel will meet its goal of an 80% carbon reduction in power generation over the years 2005 to 2030, Fowke said. The company expects that its electricity production — including nuclear power — will be 75% carbon-free by 2030. However, that is short of its previous goal of 85% carbon-free power by then.

Xcel’s announcement was part of a long-term resource plan it must file with Minnesota utility regulators every few years. In the last plan, Xcel announced it would close two of its three large Sherco coal generators in Becker in 2023 and 2026 respectively.

With the new plan, Xcel would close its majority-owned Sherco 3 in 2030, ten years ahead of its scheduled retirement date, and shutter its Allen S. King coal plant in Bayport in 2028, nine years early. The two closures would essentially lead to the loss of about 180 jobs, 90 at each generator.

Xcel plans to petition federal and state regulators to extend the life of its Monticello nuclear plant, which is currently scheduled to retire in 2030. The company will essentially ask the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to re-license Monticello for another 10 years with an option for 10 more years after that, Xcel executives said.

“That ten-year option gives us the opportunity to look at other technologies,” said Chris Clark, president of Xcel’s Minnesota operations. “There is a lot of innovation and change going on in the industry.”

Xcel’s other two nuclear generators, both at Prairie Island near Red Wing, are currently licensed through 2033 and 2034. Xcel’s current plan doesn’t call for a license extension to either of them. Nuclear power is a critical source of carbon-free energy, though its age-old problem — how to store highly radioactive waste — has yet to be resolved.

The Monticello and Prairie Island nuclear generators were built in the early 1970s and re-licensed by the NRC for another 20 years of operation in the early 2010s. Since then, Xcel has sunk at least $1.5 billion into Monticello and Prairie Island since for upgrades and improvements.

However, Fowke said he doesn’t think extending the life of Monticello another ten years “will be nearly as expensive.” The company won’t need to make the same level of capital improvements.

Fowke and Clark said they expect additional expenses related to Xcel’s resource plans — including new solar projects — to grow no faster than the rate of inflation. “You can’t have your product become too expensive, and God forbid, you can’t have it become unreliable,” Fowke said.

Xcel plans to add 3,000 megawatts of new solar capacity on its system, mostly in the mid-2020s through 2030. (A megawatt is one million watts) Currently, Xcel has about 775 megawatts of solar under its wing, including just over 500 megawatts through Minnesota’s Community Solar Garden program.

With that state-mandated program, independent power producers develop small solar farms — none have been more than 5 megawatts. They are geared toward residents, businesses and governments that don’t want to set up their own solar arrays. Xcel must buy the power and administer the solar garden program.

Xcel expects around 200 more megawatts of solar garden power to be added within the next few years. But most of Xcel’s planned new solar power generation would come from large “utility-scale” projects. Currently, Xcel receives about 260 megawatts of power from three utility-scale projects.

The company now has a surplus of power generation in the Upper Midwest, which will likely continue for a few years. Much of Xcel’s new solar power would start coming online as the company’s coal plants close in the mid-to late 2020s.

Xcel also plans to build a large 785-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Becker in the mid-2020s to replace some of the coal generation that will be lost. It announced that a few years ago in tandem with its decision to retire its two wholly-owned Sherco plants.

Xcel owns 59% of the third Sherco coal-fired generator; the rest is owned by the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.

Xcel is in the midst of building several new wind farms, which together will add 1,850 megawatts of capacity — when the wind is blowing — to its system. Xcel’s latest resource plan doesn’t call for any new wind projects in the new five years, other than the replacement of older wind farms.