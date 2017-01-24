The X Games, an extreme sports event organized and broadcast by ESPN, may be coming to the Mall of America this summer.

The Bloomington City Council has granted a noise exemption for the X Games to host some of its competitions at a lot next to the mall on July 12-13 and also in July 2018.

The X Games announced last year that most of the competitions would take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

“This is pretty exciting to see such an event going on in the South Loop,” Council Member Dwayne Lowman said Monday.

The proposal was filed by Delta Metro Investments, a mall-affiliated entity that owns the lot where events would be held on the southwest corner of E. 82nd Street and 28th Ave. S.

According to the proposal, the Bloomington site would host a motorcycle race on a dirt track, BMX and skateboard competitions on a halfpipe ramp, and live music on a concert stage. The competitions would be broadcast on ESPN.

The Bloomington events would be open to the public. Larry Lee, the city’s community development director, said they could see up to 7,500 people.

The noise exemption was needed because the sound of the motorcycles could extend throughout the South Loop district.

“While the proposal is only for a couple of days ... the highest noise times of the events are between about 6 and 10 p.m.,” Lee said.

Lee said that businesses in surrounding buildings would be alerted. Jacob Steen, an attorney representing the applicants, said most new hotels already mitigate noise because of planes flying overhead from nearby Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

“I’m guessing that a fair number of their guests those two days might be attending this event, too,” Lee said.

“It could be music to their ears,” Mayor Gene Winstead replied.

The X Games and applicants will work with the city’s Special Events Committee before the competition to receive temporary permits and coordinate with police.

Several events, including fireworks displays and concerts, have been hosted in parking areas outside the mall in the past. The proposed lot is vacant and normally used for overflow parking.