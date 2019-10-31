In a Stand of Dying Trees
Shannon TL Kearns' world premiere play asks, "Who has the right to defend themselves?" Part of Uprising Theatre's season-long exploration of gun rights, the drama "In a Stand of Dying Trees" hinges on a confrontation between friends who stand on opposite sides of the big-city/small-town divide and on the issue of gun ownership. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Mon. Ends Nov. 23. Off Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls. $20. uprisingtheatreco.com).
Chris Hewitt
