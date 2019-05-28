Definition: Someone who pirates your Wi-Fi network.
Sample usage: “I was walking past a house and saw a wifirate from the nearby high school crouched on the porch, vaping and tapping on his phone, probably looking at some nasty Japanese tentacle smut.”
Quality: We shouldn’t need the word, because your network should be password-protected. If not, please rename it “FBI Surveillance Unit.”
JAMES LILEKS
