Definition: Someone who pirates your Wi-Fi network.

Sample usage: “I was walking past a house and saw a wifirate from the nearby high school crouched on the porch, vaping and tapping on his phone, probably looking at some nasty Japanese tentacle smut.”

Quality: We shouldn’t need the word, because your network should be password-protected. If not, please rename it “FBI Surveillance Unit.”

JAMES LILEKS

