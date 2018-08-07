Definition: A movie based on a true story.

Sample usage: “Did you know that ‘Titanic’ was a truvie? They should totally go back and find that diamond Rose dropped in the ocean.”

Quality: Poor. It makes it sound as if everything in the movie actually is true, as opposed to a story “based on truth,” which typically has just one fact in it while everything else is made up. What’s more, movies based on fictional tales will have to be called “Fictvies,” which sounds like uncomfortable 19th-century underwear.

JAMES LILEKS

