Woodbury police are investigating a death at the home of a man on trial for charges of sexually assaulting children on a school bus.

Attorney Christopher Keyser said police were called to the home of his client, Harvey T. Kneifl, after Kneifl failed to show up Thursday morning for his trial on 10 felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities told Keyser that Kneifl’s wife, Julie Kneifl, had been found dead, and that Kneifl, 72, was wounded, Keyser said. Keyser did not know the nature of the injuries to either.

“It was shocking,” Keyser said. “It’s certainly not something that you wish for anyone.”

Keyser said he had not been told whether Kneifl was a suspect in the case.

Woodbury police would only say that they were investigating a death, and said early Thursday afternoon that they had no immediate information to share about the nature of the incident, or, the identities of the people involved.

Harvey T. Kneifl

The Washington County Attorney’s Office charged Kneifl in 2017, alleging that he molested children while working as a school bus attendant.

“Kneifl is seen on video from inside the bus on two occasions, touching 6 children under age 13 on their genitals over their clothing,” said a statement released by the county attorney at the time. “At least 3 of the children confirmed to law enforcement that which was readily visible on the school district’s video of the bus interior.”

According to Keyser, Kneifl’s court trial began Monday. Kneifl, his wife and attorneys made a brief appearance Monday morning in court, and then evidence was submitted to the judge for review.

The case was being tried before a judge and not a jury.

Kneifl was due back in court at 9 a.m. Thursday so the prosecutor and Keyser could deliver closing arguments before the judge. Keyser said Kneifl typically arrived early for court hearings, but not Thursday.

“I started to become a little concerned when Mr. Kneifl didn’t show up,” he said. “The court deputy asked if I had noticed any changes recently to Mr. Kneifl, to which I said, “No, I had not.’ ”

The attorneys and judge waited until 9 a.m. and then requested Woodbury police to conduct a welfare check on Kneifl. Keyser had hoped the extreme cold was to blame.

“It was very devastating to hear” otherwise, he said.

Keyser said he last spoke with Kneifl on Monday, and told him they were both due in court Thursday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said that they were on the scene assisting Woodbury police, but declined to reveal additional details.