A 70-year-old Woodbury man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion that he sexually touched at least six girls ages 3 to 5 who attend preschool, Woodbury police said Thursday.

The suspect was working as a bus assistant for South Washington County School District. School officials immediately placed him on administrative leave.

The man was booked into Washington County jail on Wednesday, and the case has been sent to the Washington County attorney’s office for possible charges.

Allegations came to Woodbury police on Saturday when parents of a preschool student reported that their daughter told them she had been inappropriately touched the previous morning on the way to school, said police spokeswoman Michelle Okada.

Officers contacted the school district’s transportation division on Monday morning, asking for bus video, rosters and contact information for the students on the suspect’s bus route and any other routes he has worked. Okada said.

Superintendent Keith Jacoby notified district parents on Thursday.

“The intent of this letter is to inform you of a developing situation, one that we take seriously,” he wrote. “It is not intended to communicate that there is an ongoing risk to any student or employee.”

The district statement also said in part:

“On Feb. 6, we received a complaint against one of our transportation department employees. We immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave and commenced an investigation into the situation by engaging a qualified outside investigator. That investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with additional information can contact Woodbury police at 651-714-3600.