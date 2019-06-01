The Gophers’ elimination game in the Women’s College World Series was halted after five innings with Washington leading 3-1. There was lightning spotted within the NCAA’s 8-mile radius and an arriving thunderstorm was expected to delay the completion of the game for a lengthy period of time.

The Gophers-Washington game was the first of four scheduled elimination games for Saturday.

------

– The Gophers were back on the field at Hall of Fame Stadium late Saturday morning and nothing had changed in 48 hours. Again, they were playing a co-champion of the Pac-12 Conference, again they were facing an first-team All-America pitcher, and again they were up against it on the scoreboard from the get-go.

On Thursday, it had been the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins batting in the bottom of the first and getting a home run from Bubba Nickles on the fourth pitch from Amber Fiser, the Gophers’ first-team All-America.

On Saturday, it was the No. 2-seeded Washington Huskies batting in the top of the first. Fiser started with a seven-pitch strikeout of All-American Sis Bates, but that was very temporary relief.

Fiser’s first pitch to Morganne Flores, the Huskies’ catcher and leading power hitter, was skied over the center-field fence by a few feet. And this time, the Gophers were trailing 1-0 after Fiser’s eighth pitch.

Sami Reynolds followed by a bouncer to shortstop that was triple-dribbled by shortstop Allie Arneson for an error.

Coach Jamie Trachsel was seeing the same lack of composure that afflicted the Gophers early vs. UCLA, and she came jogging to the mound. The infielders all gathered and received what appeared to be a quick lecture — presumably to get their heads into this elimination game.

Fiser followed with a walk, a fielder’s choice positioned Reynolds at third, and she came home on what was ruled a wild pitch for Fiser. That made it 2-0 in the first, as opposed to 2-0 after a ragged second inning vs. UCLA on Thursday.

Either way, early 2-0 deficits are not a good idea against Pac-12 powerhouses featuring an All-American pitcher.

The similarities to the UCLA loss (7-2) continued after the Gophers staged a brief rally in the again third against Gabbie Plain, the Huskies’ sophomore. Plain retired the first six Gophers when she didn’t make a play on Emma Burns’ long-hopper back to the mound.

That was ruled as a single, and then Carlie Brandt doubled over the head of left fielder Reynolds to drive in a run. That cut the lead to 2-1 after three innings and provided hope for the Gophers.

On Thursday, it took until the fifth inning for the Gophers to a get hit off UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, and until the sixth to put up two runs. That cut the lead to 3-2, provided a shot of enthusiasm for the Gophers, and then the Bruins put up a four-spot.

There was an error that made the runs unearned, but it was a three-run home run after that by Aaliyah Jordan that guaranteed the Gophers an inhospitable welcome to a first Women’s College World Series.

Sydney Smith, the senior backup pitcher to Fiser, came in to throw three pitches and get the final out in the sixth. It was Smith’s first one-third of an inning in the NCAA tournament, after Fiser had pitched 41 2/3 innings with terrific effectiveness.

On Saturday, the Gophers cut the lead to one run much earlier — and then Washington came right back at Fiser, scoring on Bates’ single and loading the bases with one out in the fourth inning.

There was a force out at the plate, and then Trachsel came from the dugout and signaled for Smith in the bullpen. Fiser, never sharp in two games against the Pac-12 giants, was being lifted after 3 2/3 innings.

This was the shortest of 40 starts for the junior. The previous was 4 1/3 innings on Feb. 23 at Alabama.

It wouldn’t have been a real trip to a World Series without a rain and lightning delay, of course. That happened as Smith was getting ready to face the Huskies in the eighth when the game was halted by “lightning in the area.’’ The fans were asked to leave the stadium and go to their cars. That was the one real contrast to the Gophers-UCLA game: Thursday was a gorgeous, blue-sky afternoon.