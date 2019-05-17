A woman from Remer, Minn., was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Aitkin County in north central Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

Kim Ann Dunn, 59, was driving east on Hwy. 200 at County Road 10 in Ball Bluff Township when she was struck by a southbound pickup truck that entered the intersection about 3:37 p.m., the patrol’s report said.

Dunn’s Dodge Caravan and the pickup came to rest in a ditch, the patrol said.

Dunn, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The pickup driver, Trevor Jon Williams, 47, of Zimmerman, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital where he was treated for noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol’s report said.