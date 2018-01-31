Metro Transit officials have identified the woman struck and killed Sunday by a Green Line light-rail train as 60-year-old Kim Heuer, of Minneapolis.

Heuer was struck about 3:15 p.m. Sunday while standing between the eastbound and westbound tracks near the intersection of University and Pascal avenues in St. Paul when two trains passed, Metro Transit officials said.

It was not immediately clear why Heuer was standing between the tracks. The area is marked as a no-standing zone.

Heuer was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a situation that obviously nobody ever wants to see happen,” said Howie Padilla, Metro Transit spokesman. “It’s a grim reminder that those warning devices and signs are there for everybody’s safety.”

She was the fifth fatality along the line that runs between Target Field in Minneapolis and Union Depot in downtown St. Paul. The Green Line opened in 2014.

Both train operators were placed on standard administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.