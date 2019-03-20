The woman killed along with her two children in a White Earth reservation home is the daughter of the tribal police chief, a neighbor said.

The bodies of Emma L. LaRoque, 28, and her two elementary school-age children were found Monday afternoon in the home off county Hwy. 34 in rural Ogema, roughly 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes.

Meanwhile, investigators with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have been tight-lipped about the killings of the two children and LaRoque, whose father is tribal Public Safety Director Mike LaRoque.

The BCA has yet to release the identities of the three or give a preliminary indication of how they were killed. Results from autopsies are pending, but emergency dispatch audio from the day of the killings revealed that LaRoque was reported to be the victim of a beating.

The BCA did say no one is in custody in connection with the deaths.

According to the audio, an officer calling for an ambulance said a woman told him that “her sister was beat up.”

Tabashish Anamiki Ogitchida, who lives several blocks from the home, said he saw LaRoque and her children at a tribal meeting less than two weeks ago.

“She was a good mom,” Ogitchida said, adding that he and LaRoque would exchange greetings anytime they passed each other.

The deaths came as the reservation community was mourning the death of 60-year-old tribal Chairman Terry Tibbetts, who died from cancer over the weekend.