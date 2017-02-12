A woman was found fatally shot in a Brooklyn Center hotel, and several people were arrested in connection with the bloodshed, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting at the Quality Inn was reported to police about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The woman was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Six adults were arrested in connection with the killing, police added.

"Brooklyn Center police do not believe this to be a random crime and are not currently seeking additional suspects," police said in a statement.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the woman or those arrested.

The woman was found in one of the hotel's rooms, said Police Cmdr. Richard Gabler.

Those arrested were taken into custody in the city on traffic stops, Gabler said.

A gun was seized, the commander said, but added that "it is unknown if it is the firearm used in this incident."

Audio from law enforcement dispatch revealed that it was a hotel worker who found the victim on the floor in theroom. Blood was detected on a doorknob, the audio also disclosed.

The hotel is located just north of Interstate 694, east of Shingle Creek Parkway and across the street from the Twin Cities offices of the FBI.