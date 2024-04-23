Authorities in Robbinsdale say they mistakenly sent out a shelter-in-place alert to all of Hennepin County, which was supposed to be sent to only one block in Robbinsdale for a domestic incident.

According to a police news release, Robbinsdale officers responded to the 3600 block of West Broadway on a report of a possible armed domestic situation.

The officers found three people "likely involved," along with weapons, and the officers detained the three people. It's still being determined what the charges may be and who may have been a victim in the incident, Robbinsdale Captain John Elder said.

A shelter-in-place notification was meant to be set out to the residents of the one block, but it was sent unintentionally to the entire county, Elder said in a release. The block residents were told to shelter in place until 10 p.m., and there was no need for residents outside of that block to shelter.

"Officers from several law enforcement agencies have the situation contained and more information will be sent out at a later time," Elder said.

The three people involved appeared to have very minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing, Elder added. Police did not disclose



